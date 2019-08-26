Supriya Sule dares Government: Serve ED notice

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule has dared the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre to send her a notice of the Enforcement Directorate or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

She was speaking at Solapur at a specially organised programme, ‘Samvad Taainshi’. “Will you continue to speak against the government even after getting a notice from the ED or the CBI?” she was asked.

“Yes, I challenge the central government to send me such notices. Initially, these notices may create teething problems for me. But I will win overcome,” she replied.

She alleged that the Central Government was targeting select Opposition leaders with the help of the CBI and the ED. Supriya Sule is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Member of Parliament from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

“This is constraining the leaders of opposition to join the BJP or the Shiv Sena,’’ she said, while slamming the government. “I am eager to see how many votes these turncoats will get,” she added.