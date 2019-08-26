Shivaji Sutar is Chief Public Relations Officer

Mumbai: Shivaji Maruti Sutar, an officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service 2008 batch, has taken over as the Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway. He succeeds Sunil Udasi, who has moved on deputation to the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation.

Before taking over as CPRO, Central Railway, Shivaji Sutar was working as Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway. He has worked in various capacities on East Coast Railway as Area Manager-Vishakapatanam Steel Plant, Divisional Operations Manager, Waltair Division, Area Manager- Paradeep Port. He has worked as Divisional Commercial Manager, Divisional Operations Manager, Mumbai Division and is well-versed with suburban operations.

He has been awarded with General Manager’s award and Hon'ble Minister of Railways National award in 2017 and 2018 respectively for his outstanding contribution in Railways. He has immensely contributed in improving the assets of Mumbai Division to run Suburban services, Mail/Express trains over Mumbai Division.

He played crucial role in rationalisation of suburban time table which created paths for additional suburban services.