Shiv Sena’s sails into sea-men’s corridor

Mumbai: The Forward Sea-Men’s Union of India (FSMUI), a left ideology leaning organisation of sailors, has decided to support the Shiv Sena and to work as its frontal organisation.

The move is seen as a major gain for the Shiv Sena, as after the roads and air transport workers, the Sena will have its presence in the Sea transport sector workers too.

In its general body meeting on Sunday, the union decided to work with the Shiv Sena. The FSMUI has more than 52,000 members and has offices in 11 states.

Naresh Birwadkar, the general secretary of the organisation, announced that they are going with the Sena to solve the problems of the sailors, which have been pending for the past several years.

Historic Moment

Welcoming the decision, the Shiv Sena leader, Aaditya Thackeray, said it is a historic moment. “The Shiv Sena has presence in labour unions in hospitals, railway, road and airport sectors.

But, we did not have any labour union in the seamen’s sector. Now, we can see the saffron flag flying in the sea too,” said Aaditya, who attended the meeting of the FMSUI as a special guest.

Like Subhas Chandra Bose, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray’s birthday falls on Januray 23, this union, too, was founded on the same day, he added.