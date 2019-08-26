Mumbai div fire officer Ghosh is ‘Real Ironman of India’

Mumbai: The Mumbai divisional fire officer and recipient of President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry and Toughest Fire Fighter Alive, Deepak K Ghosh, was honoured with ‘The Real Ironman of India’ award on Saturday.

India Press, along with Nagindas Khandwala College in collaboration with NASM Academy of Sports Management and Adarsh Group of Hotels, presented the award.

Ghosh played a major role in implementation of integrated command and control room in the Mumbai Fire Brigade. He has more than 26 years of experience in fire and emergency services.