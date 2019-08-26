Mumbai: BMC asks citizens not to fill potholes, says it is illegal

The citizens have been filling potholes with debris which according to the BMC’s tweet is the wrong method. However, citizens say that many a times BMC contractors also fill potholes with wrong process.

Mushtaq Ansari, who has been filling potholes since 2018, told mid-day that BMC, instead of doing their work, are asking citizens not to do it. He also said that daily commute has become a nightmare because of these dangerous potholes. "Even BMC road engineers should be supervised. Contractors have enjoyed monopoly over the past 20 years and it's the reason why reputable companies don't take up these projects. Crores are spent but there is no end result,” told Ansari to mid-day.

Irfan Machhiwala, another citizen who has also been filling potholes with Ansari during Mumbai monsoon, told mid-day, “Civic officials should be held responsible if any untoward incident happens in the city. The BMC should file criminal cases against such guilty officials.”

According to The Logical Indian report, Machhiwala and Ansari in April 2018, met with an accident due to potholes while driving on Andheri-west Highway “Luckily nothing happened to us. But it made us realise how deadly these potholes can be. It was then, we decided that it should not happen with other people. So, we decided to tackle the situation before the tragedy happens,” informed Machhiwala.

Since then, Machhiwala and Ansari have taken up responsibility to get these potholes filled. The duo started to find these potholes by roaming around the city on their bikes.