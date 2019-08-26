Bike collides with SUV in CM Fadnavis ’s convoy

Mumbai: In a security breach, a two-wheeler entered the convoy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and collided with one of the SUVs at Shegaon in Buldhana district, around 560 kms from Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday evening when the chief minister was returning after offering prayers at Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan, an official said.

“The two-wheeler entered the convoy after the chief minister’s SUV and two other vehicles had passed the stretch of the road. His two-wheeler collided with one of the SUVs,” the official said, adding the biker did not sustain any serious injury.

Police took the 27-year-old rider, Roshan Babhulkar, an Akola resident into custody. He was allowed to go after a case was registered against him under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the IPC and sections 185, 236, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, the official added.