8 vehicles of Supriya Sule’s convoy found in no-parking; fined

Mumbai: Eight vehicles, which were part of NCP MP Supriya Sule’s convoy, were fined after being found parked in a no-parking area in Solapur city, police said on Sunday.

Sule on Tuesday evening participated in an event called ‘Sanvad Taishi’, a mass outreach campaign ahead of the state Assembly polls, at the Indian Medical Association’s hall at Dufferin Chowk in Solapur, 400 km from Mumbai.

As the programme started, there was traffic jam in the area following which the police asked the event organisers to remove some vehicles parked in the no-parking area outside the premises, a traffic police official said.

However, despite repeated warnings, the vehicles were not removed, he said. Subsequently, eight vehicles, including some SUVs, which were part of Sule’s convoy, were fined under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

These included a four-wheeler registered in the NCP’s name and another in which Sule, the LS member from Baramati (Pune), arrived for the event, he said. “We are not sure if any of the vehicles belonged to the MP,” he said.

However, some members of the NCP’s youth wing claimed there was no other place in the area to park the vehicles and alleged the action was taken “deliberately” by the police.

Sule on Friday launched her ‘Sanvad’ (dialogue) campaign to reach out to the public ahead of the Assembly poll, due in September-October. In the first phase of her mass outreach programme,

Sule, the daughter of NCP chief and former Union minister Sharad Paw­ar, will be covering Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgon, Nash­ik, Thane and Navi Mumbai.