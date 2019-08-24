Mumbai: 8 months on, police station in Uttan awaits inauguration

Bhayandar: A sparkling new structure, symbolising a more modern era of policing in the coastal area near Bhayandar continues to gather dust.

It has been more than eight months since the single-floor structure to accommodate the Uttan coastal police station was completed on the Gorai Road.

While the government is apparently awaiting a minister to find the time to inaugurate the new police station, personnel here continue to work from cramped rooms of a rented premises, which lacks even basic facilities.

In the wake of 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the Uttan police station was created. As a stop gap arrangement, the police station was housed in a rented premises in Anand Nagar, Dongri village (Uttan).

Later, to strengthen the security in the coastal region, the government, apart from other measures, had allotted one acre land on the road leading to Gorai to construct a new police station.

The construction of the structure completed over eight months ago. However, the building still awaits inauguration due to reasons unknown to anybody.

Some minor work to enhance facilities are still underway at the newly-constructed single-storey building. It will be over soon,” said SP Dr Shivaji Rathod.

“The new police station is far. Since, the structure is already completed, it should be put to use before the model code of conduct comes into force,” said fishing community leader Georgy Govind.

Headed by an assistant police inspector, the Uttan coastal police station, which falls under the Bhayandar division of the Thane (rural) police, is stated to be short-staffed.

By Suresh Golani