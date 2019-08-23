Mumbai: When Raj Thackeray emerged from the ED office, he ducked the media and cadres, acknowledged them with a curt wave and simply drove away. When he reached home Krishnakunj in Dadar around 9 pm, a welcome reception committee was waiting for him.

“Saheb, ED chi faatli ka? (Did ED panic?),” the anxious workers asked Raj. Smiling in zest, he gently replied, ‘‘Yes’’. But that was all the provocation the cadres needed before going into raptures.

“Let them institute inquiries against me. I will keep speaking against them,” Raj declared, the sneer back in his voice. The swagger was also back; so was the contempt for any attempt to cow him down.