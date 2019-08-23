Raj Thackeray comes to ED amid tight cover

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed prohibitary orders of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at Ballard Pier.

Police wanted to stop the cadre and leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from accompanying their party chief Raj Thackeray, who was called for questioning in a money-laundering in the alleged Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) payment default case, involving the development of Dadar’s Kohinoor Square Tower.

Police stations at Marine Lines, Dadar, Azad Maidan and MG Marg made elaborate arrangements in and around areas, as the ED office was sealed from the three sides, leaving only one way for entry and exit purposes.

The area has numerous government and private offices. The police allowed only those people who worked in the vicinity of the ED building to park vehicles in the adjoining lane, that too by presenting valid identity cards.

Raj arrived at 11.20am, accompanied by his wife Sharmali, daughter Urvashi, son Amit, daughter-in-law Mitali and senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar.

Few karyakartas (workers) and body guards also accompanied the family in numerous vehicles. With heavy bandobast and police deployment, the MNS workers could not reach even close to the ED office.