One held for cheating people by cloning ATM cards in Thane

Thane: A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Thane district for allegedly cheating people by cloning their debit and credit cards and withdrawing several lakhs from ATMs, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Thane police’s central crime unit laid a trap and nabbed Shabaz Mohammad Arif Khatri alias Rehan Ali Khan near Thane railway station on Tuesday.

A number of cloned debit/credit cards, fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, having different names but same photograph on all, a high-end mobile phone and a fake driving licence were seized from his possession, a police spokesperson said.

The official said during interrogation, Khan revealed that some of his accomplices, who worked at a hotel in Mumbra township, provided him information about the credit and debit cards used by customers there to make payments.

“These persons would steal the card details of customers and sell the information to Khan, who when then use it to make cloned cards,” he said.

Khan withdrew several lakhs of rupees from ATMs in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivili (both towns in Thane district), Pune, some other districts of Maharashtra as well as other states since 2017 by using the cloned cards, he said.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and forgery. Search was on for his three aides, identified asAsif Shaikh, Keshav Reddy alias Babu and Mohammad Warsuddin Ansari, he added.