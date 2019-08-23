Nashik sees two ATM robberies in two days

Nashik: Unidentified robbers targeted two ATMs in Nashik city on Wednesday and Thursday, decamping with Rs 45 lakh in total, police said. Rs32 lakh were looted from an ATM of State Bank of India in Makhmalabad village near the city on Thursday morning, police said.

The robbers broke open the ATM’s cash drawer using a gas cutter and fled with the cash early in the morning, an official of Mhasrul police station said.

There was no security guard at the ATM. Before that, unidentified robbers looted Rs 13 lakh by breaking open an SBI ATM in Jail Road area in Nashik using a gas cutter around 3 am on Wednesday. Before cutting open the ATM they cut off CCTV wires. Probe is on both cases, a police officer said.