Mumbai: Workshop on sex education, peer pressure and stress management

Mumbai: Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre organised an interactive workshop for students of Wilson College and shed light on aspects like stress management, peer pressure and sex education and how can youngsters deal with them.
Dr Rohan Sequeira, consultant, general medicine, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre said, “Sex education plays a vital role during the formative years of youngsters.
There are often discrepancies between what boys learn in a sex education class and what they may encounter in the real world. These are harmless details, such as existence of male g-spot or prostate gland between the bladder and the rectum.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)