Mumbai: Workshop on sex education, peer pressure and stress management

Mumbai: Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre organised an interactive workshop for students of Wilson College and shed light on aspects like stress management, peer pressure and sex education and how can yo­u­ngsters deal with them.

Dr Rohan Sequeira, consultant, general medi­cine, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre said, “Sex education plays a vital role during the formative years of youngsters.

There are often discrepancies between what boys learn in a sex education class and what they may encounter in the real world. These are harmless details, such as existence of male g-spot or prostate gland between the bladder and the rectum.”