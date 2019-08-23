Mumbai: Teen plunges from Kandivli high-rise

Mumbai: A 17-year-old collegian plung-ed to her death from the 17th floor of a Kandivli high-rise on Wednesday evening. The Samta Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot and the police are trying to ascertain the reason for the fall. According to the police, the student of a Kandivli-based junior college came home after attending regular lectures and locked herself in her bedroom.

More than an hour later, when her mother left for the market, she allegedly leapt off her bedroom balcony on the 17th floor of Living Essence Cooperative Housing Society at Lokhandwala in Kandivli (E).

The neighbours and security guard said they heard a loud thud and when they rushed to the back of the building they found the teenager lying in a pool of blood.

The neighbours immediately alerted her family who rushed her to DNA Hospital in Lokhandwala, where she was declared dead before arrival. The Samta Nagar Police are likely to reconstruct the sequence of events to ascertain whether the teen fell accidentally or deliberately jumped off the balcony. The other possibility is that she was pushed.