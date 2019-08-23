Mumbai: Now, mill workers can sell houses bought under government scheme after 5 years

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) may soon allow mill workers of Mumbai to sell their houses purchased under government schemes after completion of 5 years.

Currently, the mill workers cannot sell their houses before the completion of 10 years. According to the state housing authority, a proposal will be tabled in the upcoming meeting where a decision about the relaxation of the condition will be made.

The MHADA is planning to bring in an amendment in the existing law after mill workers delegation met the officials, claiming the condition of selling a house after 10 years is applicable to slum-dwellers and they do not fall under the slum redevelopment Act.

Therefore, it should be abolished for them. MHADA officials remarked, “It will stop illegal selling of houses, therefore, we are proposing a new amendment in the Act.”