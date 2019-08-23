Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for sexually assaulting female stray dog

A 22-year-old man was arrested by Kharghar Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a female stray dog on August 14.

According to the Indian Express, the man was identified as Munna Singh (22), a native resident of Bihar. Singh has been remanded to five days’ police custody on Thursday. The incident was brought to light by activist Vijay Rangare and people from PETA.

PETA India worked with the Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Panvel and the Kharghar police station's Senior Police Inspector to help register the FIR under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, which states the rape of an animal by a human as a crime that carries a jail term of up to 10 years, reported Mid-Day. According to Mid-Day, Singh is thought to be a repeat offender who may have previously sexually abused other animals.

PETA activist Meet Ashar said the accused was caught on camera forcing himself on the animal. Meet Ashar told Indian Express, “Those who took the video went to police on August 16, but their complaint was registered only on August 21 after we intervened.” Singh has been booked for unnatural sexual assault and was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to police custody.