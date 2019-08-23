Emotions, controversy & Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: As per expectations, when the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was expected to head to the ED (Enforcement Directorate) office, both emotions as well as controversy surrounded the most-talked about event.
While emotional events were witnessed for the entire day at “Krishnakunj”, the residence of Raj, a tweet by political activist Anjali Damania created a new unexpected controversy.
Raj who is not known to begin his day early, did so today. MNS leaders Anand Ambhyankar and Anil Shidore reached Krishnakunj at 6 am. They reportedly discussed the political strategy for the "big day". Later, Raj's legal team arrived at around 9 am.
They along with Sharmila Thackeray, Raj's wife and his cousin Abhay Deshpande discussed the issue. The legal team reportedly briefed Raj on the possible line of questioning and the answers he should give at ED's interrogation.
Around 10.30 am, Raj came out of Krishnakunj along with his mother. He was holding her hand. While he sat in the car, she got emotional and cried. Raj got out of the car to pacify her.
Later, he and his family drove to ED's office in Ballard Estate. Former legislator and senior leader of MNS Bala Nandgaonkar was asked to stay at Krishnakunj to take care of Raj’s mother for the entire day.
Controversial tweet
Social and political activist Anjali Damania criticised Raj Thackeray for going with his family to ED's office in a tweet written in Marathi.
“Is Raj Thackeray going to attend a Satyanarayan Puja or for an inquiry by ED? Then why his wife, son, daughter-in-law and sister are going with Raj? Why this drama? Is is aimed at garnering sympathy,” Damania tweeted?
This irked the fiery MNS workers and leaders. She was trolled on social media with language in bad taste. Rita Gupta, leader of MNS attacked Damania. “Anyone who is having a good family can understand the solidarity of the family. This is our family culture,” Gupta taunted Damania.
But certain MNS workers and sympathisers stooped to a low level on social media. Damania hurt by this trolling again tweeted her response in the evening by reminding MNS workers about what Raj calls leaders of other parties.
“Raj labels leaders of other parties as bear or makes fun of them by doing their mimicry. Then why are they feeling offended by her one statement,” she asked in a tweet? She also sent a message to Raj asking for a clarification from him whether she has the right to express her own opinion or not.