BPO employee found dead in her Malad flat

Mumbai: A woman presumed to be in her thirties was found dead inside her flat at Malad (W) on Thursday. The woman, a call centre employee, belonged to Lucknow and lived alone at Evershine Nagar.

Police said the door to her apartment was locked from inside and the fire brigade had to break it to enter the house. "We have registered an Accidental Death Report and have sent the body for an autopsy, which will reveal the cause of death

There were no injuries on the body. It could either be a case of suicide or a natural death," a police officer said. The woman's relatives first realised something was amiss when she was not answering their calls.

They eventually informed the police and fire brigade. Around 6pm, the woman was taken to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital where doctors declared her dead.