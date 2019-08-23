BMC needs to count potholes again: NCP

Mumbai: After the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Mumbai President Nawab Malik claimed in his press conference on Thursday that there are more than 25,000 potholes in the city, it appears that BMC will now have to count the potholes in the city again!

While speaking to the media Nawab Malik said there are around 25,000 potholes in the city, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently claimed to have fixed 84 per cent of the potholes and only 414 potholes remained to be filled.

Malik further said that NCP party workers will now click pictures of the potholes from various areas and tag the pictures on BMC's Twitter handle till it rectifies the potholes.

Leader of the Opposition in BMC, Ravi Raja said that BMC is not accepting that it was not prepared with issues like potholes, tree falls, nullah cleaning among others. However, the recent rains have exposed BMC's entire false claims.

“BMC’s way of counting the pothole is wrong or we can say they don’t want to come up with the actual figures. If there are several potholes on a lane or road, they count it as one.

“There are 17,200 potholes on the main roads and there is no count for the potholes in the gully or narrow roads,” said Ravi Raja. Every year in Mumbai, potholes surface on the roads.

Many commuters lose their lives due to these potholes, while scores sustain injuries. Corporators across parties also accused the administration for the bad quality of roads, due to which every year in the monsoon season, potholes develop on the roads.

Though BMC has claimed of repairing the maximum number of potholes in the city, political parties repeatedly criticise BMC on this issue.