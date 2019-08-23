22-year-old mentally-ill man scales wall of Mumbai airport, walks up to SpiceJet plane

In a bizarre incident, on Thursday, a 22-year-old man scaled a wall of the Mumbai airport and walked up to a SpiceJet plane on the runway that was readying for take-off.

According to the Hindustan Times, the man has been identified as Kamran Shaikh, a resident of Sion. The police have said that he was mentally unstable and had forgotten to take his medication. The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Thursday when Kamran entered the airport premises to “watch aircraft”. At the time of the incident, the SpiceJet plane SG634 was readying to take off for Bengaluru.

The man jumped over a gate close to the runway and was nabbed after he tried to run towards the runway, reported Business Standard. A police officer told the Hindustan Times, “He had no intention to trespass and so no FIR has been registered. We gave him food and his brother came with medicines. We have checked his medical papers. We also spoke with his doctor to confirm he is mentally ill.”

Mumbai airport has installed a Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) that alerts the control room of intrusions. But sources told the Hindustan Times that Kamran jumped from an area that did not have PIDS.