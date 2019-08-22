Assam teen threatens to kill Indian cricket team, held by Maharashtra ATS

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Braja Mohan Das (19) from Assam for sending an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), threatening to kill Indian cricketers.

According to the police, Das was traced through the Internet Protocol (IP) address which he had used to send the threatening email and was arrested on August 20.

On August 16, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had received an anonymous email, stating the Indian cricket team is under threat of an imminent terror attack. The PCB immediately forwarded the email to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Hours later, the BCCI also received a copy.

Police said on August 16, the BCCI received an email, in which the sender threatened to kill the Indian cricketers. Accordingly, the BCCI officials informed the Home ministry, who were briefed and informed about the threat at the embassy in Antigua, West Indies, where the Team India were prepping for the upcoming two-match Test series. After the threat, the security of the Indian squad was upped.

Subsequently, Mumbai police and the Maharashtra ATS were also informed of the threat, who began a probe. Since the threat was sensitive, ATS conducted a discreet inquiry and booked the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Law Amendment Act on Monday.

During the primary probe, police traced the IP address to a user in Assam and sent a team there to apprehend the accused. The ATS team reached Morigaon on Tuesday morning and further investigation revealed Das, a resident of Shantipur in Morigaon district, had sent the threat email. Police found certain electronic gadgets—a laptop, external hard drive—at Das’s residence.

Police are trying to ascertain why Das sent the threat mails. An ATS official said Das was arrested on Tuesday and produced in a magistrate court in Assam.

Later, he was brought to Mumbai on transit remand. Das was then produced in a magistrate court in Mumbai, which remanded him in police custody till August 26.