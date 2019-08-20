Mumbai to get Rs 891 cr traffic management system, cabinet approves project

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 891 crore to implement the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) project to streamline vehicular movement on the metropolis' roads.

As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Mumbai's population is around 1.30 crore and its surface area is 438 square km. There are around 34 lakh vehicles in Mumbai, with 261 out of 1000 persons in the city owning a vehicle, it said.

"To address issues of time consumed while travelling, money spent on fuel due to vehicle population and traffic jams in Mumbai and its subsequent effect on productivity, there is need for a modern traffic management system," the statement said.

"Mumbai has around 2000-kilometre road network...the ITMS project will be implemented on these roads and also the city's bridges, flyovers," it added. The system can help adjust signal time slot based on vehicular traffic on a road and its length, the statement said.

The project will help in smart signaling, identifying licence number plates, control over-speeding vehicles and illegal parking, trace stolen vehicles and recovery of penalty, it added.