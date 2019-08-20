Mumbai: Online sex racket busted, three girls rescued

Mumbai: The city crime branch on Sunday busted a prostitution racket which was operating over social media. During the raid, crime branch have rescued three women and arrested the cashier of the hotel. The main accused, identified as Sunil Yadav, is at large.

Crime branch’s unit 8 received information about a sex racket being operated via social media and through advertisements given in newspapers.

Yadav gave advertisements in newspapers and on social media and provided his mobile number for contact. After contacting on the same number, Yadav would send the photographs of the women and the rate would be discussed. Post this, women would be provided at the desired location.

Crime branch laid a trap and contacted Yadav with a dummy customer. After the deal, Yadav asked the customer to come to 'Hotel Relax in Residency' at Sakinaka.

As soon as the customer checked in the hotel, three girls were provided to him as discussed. The “dummy customer” then alerted the officer, who raided the hotel and rescued the three girls and took the cashier of the hotel Manoj Pujari, 29, into their custody.

Crime branch registered an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of trafficking of persons (370, 3), common intention (34) and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). During the interrogation, it was revealed the Pujari was working for Yadav, and the women give 70% of their earnings to Yadav.