Mumbai: Absconder held after 16 years

Mumbai: The crime branch unit 8 has arrested an accused who was absconding for the past 16 years. The accused has been identified as Chandrakant Pandey, 56.

Pandey was arrested for storing banned tobacco and gutka products. On Sunday, the crime branch raided a house in Prabhat Colony in Santacruz for allegedly storing banned tobacco and gutka products.

During the raid, they seized total products worth Rs 5.86 lakh from him. -Staff Reporter. Crime branch then registered an offence against Pandey at Vakola police. During interrogation crime branch learned about the previous case registered against him in which he was absconding since 16 years.