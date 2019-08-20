Dozens of Mumbai cops suspended following surprise raids on dance bars

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve’s surprise raid on dance bars has resulted in suspension of a dozens of cops since March. On March 23, the series of suspensions began from Tardeo police station, when Indiana Restaurant and Bar near Haji Ali was raided by crime branch officials. The order to raid the bars was from Barve. The series of raids began when it was found that many bars and pubs are functioning beyond the permitted time and failing to follow the guidelines.

Recently, a senior police inspector Lalasaheb Shetye from Andheri police station was suspended. He was demanding bribe from the owner of a local bar for not taking action against his establishment, according to a Mid-Day report.

Barve started a department inquiry against the local cops who are responsible for maintaining law and order. This led to the suspension of sub-inspector Kalyan Narayan Ghadge and police naik Dattatray Narayanrao Ambore of beat chowky three.

In May Gokulsingh Patil, senior police inspector of Gamdevi police station was suspended when he was found that Patil was allegedly neglecting illegal activities. Mid-Day reports that this is the first time a senior police is suspended after Barve took the charge.

Four cops who failed to take action against at least five dance bars that disobeyed guidelines were also suspended in July. Senior inspector Sanjeev Pimple, inspector Abantrao Hake, sub-inspector Chetak Gange and head constable Shivaji Chakne are the suspended cops from Kasturba Marg police station in Borivli east.