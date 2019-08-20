Cracks leave villagers aghast; Government unfazed

Ratnagiri: After heavy rains lashed the Konkan coast, villagers of Bhadavle are petrified at the sight of huge 10x12 feet deep and 10x15 feet wide cracks that have formed in nearby mountains; the fissures, according to some eyewitnesses, are like deep cleavages in the earth’s crust.

Residents of Shindewadi, Deoulwadi and Baudhwadi have been asked to evacuate and move to safer locations, but the villagers have nowhere to go. Even as they are terrified, they are curious about what triggered these mountainous fissures.

The thousand-odd residents of Bhadavle village are now staring at an uncertain future, fearful of an impending cave-in. They are appalled at the complete indifference of the district authorities and the state government. "Are they waiting for our village to be sucked in and for us to die?" they question.

They have requested the district authorities to get geologists to study this phenomenon. They want to know the exact place where they will be relocated, as their children attend schools in this area and they have jobs.

The roads, too, have been ruined because the land has developed huge cracks. Heavy rains and gusty winds have uprooted huge trees. The entire terrain is now marshy and, on top of all this, there are these huge cleavages in the mountains.

They are unable to go to their farmlands and paddy fields across these mountains. Schools are shut in this perilous scenario. Students are afraid they may lose this academic year.

The villagers questioned, "We have been ordered to leave, but the government does not specify the exact location. The main problem is that senior citizens need to be moved to a safer place."