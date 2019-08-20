CM Fadnavis is head of panel to accelerate BDD project

Mumbai: Unable to begin the construction work in any of the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls in Naigoan, Worli and NM Joshi Marg, even after performing the Bhoomipujan in 2012, the state will now form a new committee.

A notification has been issued by the state housing department saying that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the chairman and Housing Minister Vikhe Patil has been appointed as the assistant chairman of this committee.

According to the notification, "The BDD chawl redevelopment project is aimed to be completed within seven years. However, even after the appointment of global consortiums and getting approvals, the civil work has not yet started.

Moreover, several residents are found to be opposing the survey, thereby further delaying the project. Thus, to keep a watch on the project's progress, this committee has been formed."

Additionally, the committee will be responsible to take decisions promptly to complete the project on time.