BMC to step up action against private buses for illegal parking

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken a strong drive against illegal parking. As part of this drive, the civic body has made arrangements for parking in the 24 Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) bus depots and 37 BEST terminals, this month onwards, at reasonable charges. These rates will vary according to the type of vehicle.

Alternative parking arrangements have been made by the corporation and they have also launched a mobile app that shows the user precise parking lots. BMC officials said that despite these efforts, only 412 vehicles have reportedly taken benefit of this scheme.

It has also been noted that illegally parked private buses and cars are the ones to cause most of the traffic snarls on roads. BMC has decided to take help of the Mumbai police for strict action against the traffic violators.

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi has now given orders to seize the buses that have been repeatedly left in the no-parking zones and take strict action against the violators for breaking the rules.

"From September 1, BMC will take the help of police to track down the private buses found in the no-parking zone and penalise Rs 10,000 and an additional Rs 5,000 will be levied for towing charges from either the bus owner or the driver.

If the same vehicle is caught more than once for illegal parking, then BMC will seize the vehicle and auction it, " said Pardeshi.