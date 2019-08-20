BMC files FIR against fake clean-up marshal

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) N-ward office filed a First Investigation Report (FIR) at the Chirag Nagar police station in Ghatkopar on Monday against the fake clean-up marshal after receiving a number of complaints from the residents.

Recently, the ward office received complaints from the residents that they were threatened by the clean-up marshals, who exploited them by charging excessive money, which was more than the decided sum by the civic body.

The action plan and penalties for the ‘clean-up marshal’ appointed by the BMC’s Solid Waste Management department have been fixed, but these clean-up marshals started to threaten people when caught spitting or throwing garbage at public places.

The marshals exploited them and were charging exhorbitantly, much more than the penalty fixed by the authorities. When the Free Press Journal tried to contact the N-Ward Assistant Commissioner, Bhagyashree Kapse, she remained unavaliable for comments.

After the incident, the BMC has put up banners outside the station for people to know about the consequences of spitting, throwing garbage (littering) at public place with the fines outside Ghatkopar railway station East and West and other places too.

The municipal corporation by putting the banners has alerted the people to not pay excessive money more than the prescribed by the BMC to the clean-up marshal or any other civic official or institute.

If any such instances occur, they can register their complaint in the ward office, an official said.