Mumbai: Sister gives bro new life on rakhi

Mumbai: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters saved a life of her a 61-year-old brother by giving him a precious gift of his life. Doctors from Global hospital said the patient had underwent his first kidney transplant in 2005 and his wife had donated a kidney then.

His kidney functioned well all these years, but now it has failed. Now, the patient’s sister donated him a kidney giving him a new lease of life.

Dr Bharat Shah, Director, Institute of Renal Sciences, Global Hospital, Mumbai, said, “When the patient came for consultation he had severe loose motions going on for many months and worsening function of his transplant kidney.

They realised one of the medicines, which he had ben taking was the main reason causing diarrhea. However, his transplant kidney functions gradually declined, and he needed another transplant.”

The patient’s two sisters came forward to give one of their kidneys to the brother. In fact, one sister came from Dubai to get examined and be a potential donor.

“His both sisters whose blood groups were different were evaluated, and after doing so it was decided to accept the kidney of the sister whose tissue typing was matching 100 per cent with him.

Kiran’s blood group is O positive and his sister Shraddha Awalegaonkar’s (65) is AB positive. Even though their blood group was not matching, Global Hospital which has enough experience with blood group incompatible transplants, went ahead with transplant after desensitisation procedure (removal of antibodies to donor’s blood group), which is required to be performed before doing a blood group incompatible transplant,” highlighted Dr Shah.

He added, “On August 14, 2019, the patient underwent a successful blood group incompatible transplant.

Shraddha Awalegaonkar, who has inspired many by saving her brother’s life by donating her kidney, stated, “Nothing is more important to me than my brother. I can not imagine my life without him. I have seen him in pain, and would have done whatever it takes to save his life.”