Mumbai: Senior cop, constable suspended on bribery charge

Mumbai: A senior inspector attached to Andheri police station was suspended by the additional commissioner of police (western region) on Sunday, after he was caught on video in a sting operation by a bar owner.

According to police sources, the conversation in the video suggests the possibility of a bribe being given to the police. Along with senior inspector Lalasaheb Shetye, another constable from the police station was also suspended in the same case.

The suspensions were made by regional additional commissioner Manoj Kumar Sharma after the video clip was brought to the notice of the department.

After the case came to light, an investigation was starred and the suspensions was made to send out a signal to the force that corruption will not be tolerated.