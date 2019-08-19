Mumbai: Prostitution rackets unearthed; Cops rescue 12 women

Mumbai: Acting on a tip-off, the unit 9 of crime branch police busted a prostitution racket operating under the garb of a massage parlour at Vile Parle.

Police have arrested a man and rescued six women, all Thailand nationals for allegedly running a prostitution racket at the same spot. In another raid at Borivali (W), police rescued six women and arrested the manager.

According to sources, on Saturday evening, police received a tip-off that a sex racket was being operated from 'The Thai Villa', located at Rishi Building near Dixit Road in Vile Parle.

Acting on the information, police raided the premises and rescued six Thai women. Subsequently, police also arrested the owner and the manager of the spa.

During the raid, police seized Rs 1.23 lakh in cash, a laptop, a swipe machine, three voucher books and some documents. Moreover, the rescued women were found to be in possession of tourist and business visas.

Accordingly, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) at Vile Parle police station.

In another raid, the unit 11 of crime branch police raided Regal Spa in Borivali (W) and rescued six women from a prostitution racket. Police said that one of the rescued woman was also found doing indecent acts with a dummy.

The spa centre is a duplex shop having six rooms, three on the basement and three on the upper floor, while the cash counter and waiting room is on the ground floor.

Police arrested the manager, the six victim girls and the manager/owner, a woman, Divya Sarveshlingam Sakh­in­eti­palli (39) and recovered Rs 23,800 in cash from her.