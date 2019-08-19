Mumbai: Nigerian held with cocaine in Palghar

Palghar: A Nigerian national was arrested on Saturday in Palghar with 32 grams of cocaine, a senior police official said. Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said Nigerian national Laysan Emanuel (57) was arrested from Tulinj when a police patrol party found him moving suspiciously in the area.

“We recovered 32 grams of cocaine from him. He has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” Katkar said on Sunday.