Mumbai: Daily, 55 people hospitalised for dengue-like illness

Mumbai: The intermittent spell of rain has led to a rash of mosquito-borne diseases. According to the civic health department, from July 1 to August 11, the city witnessed 42 confirmed dengue cases and over 2,165 cases of dengue-like illness.

Health officials have attributed the incidence to change in weather pattern, intermittent rains and accumulation of water.

For the record, hospital admissions due to suspected dengue increased in July with 1,700 people getting admitted; and, in the first 10 days of August, 465 people were admitted for dengue-like illness in civic-run hospitals.

“The statistics shows that on a daily basis, 55 people in the city are taking treatment or getting hospitalised due to suspected dengue. This means that every one hour, two people are showing symptoms of dengue-like illness,” said an official.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are 190 million cases of dengue reported worldwide, of which 96 million cases require treatment. In India, there is a 25 per cent increase each year, mainly attributed to ineffective preventive steps to check mosquito breeding.

Patients can experience nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite. A rash usually appears three to four days after the onset of the fever. Patients, at times, also report a transient flushing pink colour on their face with the glands in the neck and groin area getting swollen.

“Dengue illness can last up to 10 days, but a complete recovery can take as long as a month. There is no specific treatment or vaccines for dengue. It is treated symptomatically. The principal aim is to control the temperature fluctuation, maintain hydration and provide relief from joint pain,” said a senior doctor.

Dr Om Shrivastava, an infectious diseases expert, said that the sudden change in temperature makes the body vulnerable to certain diseases. Constant oscillation between the hot, humid and wet weather makes it conducive for micro-organisms to reproduce and thrive.

“People need to visit the doctor immediately, as the symptoms are quite similar to those of dengue, malaria, leptospirosis and chikungunya. Take medication as prescribed by the doctor and don’t attempt any home remedies,” he added.