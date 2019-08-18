After flood recedes, political deluge starts

Mumbai: After the flood receded in western parts of the state, the deluge of political tours has begun. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is embarking on the second phase of his Maha Janadesh Yatra from August 21, the Nationalist Congress Party, which stopped its Shiv Swarajya Yatra due to the flood, is starting the yatra again from Monday. The Congress, too, have announced Pol-Khol Yatra to expose the claims of the development made by CM Fadnavis. Uddhav Thackeray, too, is visiting the flood-ravaged Kolhapur and Sangli districts on August 21-22.

The NCP’s Shiv Swarajya Yatra will start at Paithan by paying tributes to memorial of great saint Eknath Maharaj in Aurangabad district on Monday. The second phase of the yatra will conclude at Chaundhi in Ahmednagar district on August 26 (next Monday). Chaundhi is the birthplace of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar who ruled Malwa kingdom from Indore.

The Shiv Swarajya Yatra, which started on August 6, was stopped after two days due to the flood in the state. The yatra is led by NCP Member of Parliament Dr Amol Kolhe, who is well-known for his roles of Chhatrapati Shivaja Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj in TV serials.

NCP State president Jayant Patil, former chief minister Ajit Pawar, leader of opposition in State Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde are expected to join the yatra.

Congress to expose CM’s claims

The Congress has also announced to start Pol-Khol Yatra from August 20. The yatra will follow the route of Maha Janadesh Yatra of CM Fadnavis. This yatra too will start from Mojhari in Amravati district like CM yatra.

“We will expose with facts and figures the fake claims of development made by CM Fadnavis. We will explain to the voters how BJP and Shiv Sena has ruined the state in the last five years,” Congress campaign committee chief Nana Patole said, adding, “I have accepted the challenge of debate by CM, but he has not yet fixed the place and time. We’ll follow him to expose his failures.”