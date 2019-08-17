WR to operate major block on August 17-18 night

Mumbai: To carry out the de-launching of old truss span of FOB between Churchgate and Marine Lines, a major engineering block will be taken in the night of August 17 and 18 on all four lines from 01.00 am to 4.30 am between Churchgate and Mumbai Central railway stations.

In the night falling between Saturday and Sunday as above, the train departing Ex Virar at 11.35 pm will run upto Mumbai Central and reversed as Borivli 91297 from Mumbai Central.

Train departing Ex Borivali at 00.18am and 00.30am will also run upto Mumbai Central. VR 90017 & BO 90021 (which start from Churchgate at 04.15am and 04.19am respectively) will depart Ex Mumbai Central at 4.25am and 4.29am respectively i.e it will remain cancelled between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Train departing Ex Virar at 00.05am will run upto Mumbai Central.