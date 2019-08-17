Rs7.5cr of road repair washed away in Osmanabad

Osmanabad: The money spent by the rural development minister, Pankaja Munde, to construct roads has gone down the drain. One hundred days ago, Rs 7.5 crore was allocated by Munde to repair the stretch of road from Osmanabad to Aambehol, Walgud. But it took just one shower to wash away the road. Today, this road has transformed into one long pothole.

Even though the villagers have repeatedly reminded the district authorities and raised concern about the state of this road, they allege, the officials are protecting the contractor of the public works department. The villagers alleged their complaints are being ignored. After which, the PWD authorities decided to undertake patchwork repair of this stretch.

Villagers have seen the condition of other roads where such repair has been conducted and have strongly opposed such work in their village. As a result, the contractor has been forced to stop work. The district officials decided to allow the contractor to continue with his work during the holidays but the villagers protested, bringing it to a standstill.