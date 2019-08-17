Mumbai woman arrested for abducting, making 16-year-old a sex slave

A teenaged boy came out of sex slavery after 40 days. The Mumbai Police finally managed to arrest the accused, a 38-year-old woman, on Monday (August 12). All went wrong for the boy when he said yes to the woman who lured him saying she will take him on a picnic. She then took him to Delhi, Vadodara and Navsari.

On July 2, the father of the boy, who is 16 years old, filed a missing complaint for him. The police sensed a connection between Saira Bano (the woman who was arrested) as her husband also filed a missing complaint for her at the same police station in Kurla. They both are from the same locality.

On Monday the boy’s father received a tip-off by Saira’s mother that Saira and the boy is in Nalasopara. The father immediately called up to inform the police about Saira and the boy’s whereabouts. Eventually, Nehru Nagar police arrested Saira and the boy was rescued from the slavery.

"We have arrested the female accused under section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC and POCSO Act. She has been remanded in police custody till August 21 and we are investigating the case," said Deepak Surve, inspector, Nehru Nagar police station to Mid-Day.

To know how the story unfolded, mid-day spoke to the boy. The boy told that Saira first took her to Delhi and tried to rent a house. However, the efforts failed. Saira even sold her jewellery. The boy told mid-day that when all the money was finished he was forced to starve for three days. Then Saira took him to Vadodara and then Navsari.

Although, the money was finished, Saira did not take a backseat from her evil plan. The boy informed that she managed to get a job at a garment shop for Rs 7,000. The boy would be paid as per his work. Finally, Saira managed to get a house on rent and then the torture began for the boy. “She never left me alone. In the past 40 days, I couldn't even sleep at night as she would wake me up for sexual favours," told the boy to mid-day.

The boy added that Saira would introduce him as her husband, which was very embarrassing him. The boy made a plan to get rid of the trap. He promised that he will live with her his entire life but on a condition. The condition was that they have to shift to Mumbai on the pretext of that he can’t stay in Gujarat. “She agreed and I was saved from a life like jail," he said.