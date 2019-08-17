CR resumes all its services on Mumbai-Pune section

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) is resumed all its services on Mumbai-Pune section from today. This comes after a fortnight after boulder falling cases lead to complete shutdown of the section for two weeks.

Senior railway official said that train operations on the Mumbai-Pune section to be run normal from today and the maintenance work will continue.

Senior railway official said the test was to check whether the tracks are in a position to support train operations in the future. “A trail run was done on August 16, but for the convenience al services will resume on August 17,” said official.

Heavy rains, waterlogging on tracks, landslides and incidents of boulder falling in the monkey hill region of the ghat section, especially between Karjat and Lonavla, damaged tracks and disrupted rail services on the Pune-Mumbai corridor.

Massive maintenance work was undertaken by the central railway which is expected to end in the next 15 days. At least 200 workers along with railway officials have been working for 24 hours to restore services.