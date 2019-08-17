Mumbai: 5-year-old boy crushed under tempo after he and his parents fell off their bike on hitting pothole

In shocking an incident, on Thursday a 5-year-old boy was crushed under a tempo after he and his parents fell off their bike on hitting a pothole in Thane.

According to Mid-Day, the boy was identified as Vedant Das. The accident took place at Ghodbunder Road in Thane at around 11.15am, when he and his parents were on their way to a relative's place to celebrate Rakshabandhan. Vikrant Das (32), Vedant's father, was going with his wife and son to Borivli. When they approached near Vedant Hospital where there is an uneven patch of road. Vikrant’s bike skidded over a pothole, after which his son (Vedant) fell and came under a tempo. Das family lives in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai and Vedant was a student of ASP Public School, Ghansoli.

Vikrant Das told Mid-Day, “My bike skidded over a huge crater. Vedant fell on one side and my wife and I fell on the other. A tempo coming from behind ran over my son. I am not interested in complaining or protesting against the authorities. It will not help bring my son back.”

The police have arrested the tempo driver, who was identified as 45-year-old Avinash Taware. After the accident, Taware took the boy to hospital, where the Vedant was declared dead.