MMRDA working on ‘one nation one card’ system

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), after repeatedly extending the tender deadline, has finally got some direction from the central government over the integrated ticketing system (ITS). MMRDA has been asked to focus on 'one nation one card' instead of introducing account-based ticketing system.

An official said, initially the railways denied the proposal for an account-based ticketing system, after modifications were made in the tender.

"They later agreed for both account and card-based ticketing system, following which again the tender was modified and interested companies were called for the hybrid ticketing system.

However, now with the centre's recent instructions, the earlier tender floated will be modified or a fresh tender will be floated," said the official.

Another official of MMRDA claimed, they were ready to introduce the integrated ticketing system a year ago, however, they got no clarification from the railway ministry and the project was further delayed with repeated changes suggested.