Minor forced to consume liquor, gangraped in Pandharpur

Pandharpur: A minor was forced to consume alcohol and then gangraped in Pandharpur, police said. An offence has been registered in the matter and four accused have been arrested. More shockingly, one of the accused recorded the brutal gangrape and threatened to make the video viral.

According to sources, the minor was a friend of one of the accused. The girl's acquaintance called her to a secluded spot, where the other four also arrived. They forced her to drink alcohol and then proceeded to rape her in turn. One of the four recorded the entire incident and blackmailed the girl saying the entire world would see the incident. Petrified, the girl did not open her mouth about the episode. They held the girl to ransom with this threat and raped her a few more times and even demanded money from her.

Finally, the girl told her mother of her ordeal. The mother immediately rushed with her to police and filed a first information report. Police arrested four of the accused, while the fifth one is absconding.