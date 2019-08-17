Mandal creates Ram Temple in Ganesh Galli

Mumbai: As the city gears up for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, one of the oldest mandals in Mumbai has decided to create an Ayodhya Nagari in Ganesh Galli and build a 'Ram Temple' of their own.

Every year, different mandals in the city come up with creative themes for the annual festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. This time, Mumbai Cha Raja Mandal came up with the concept of 'Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Nagari'.

"As a Mandal, we have been coming with new concepts every year. This is the 92nd year of this Mandal. Last year we came up with the theme of Surya Temple and this year we are constructing a replica of Aayodha Nagari and Ram Mandir. We want to show how beautiful it can be," Secretary of Ganesh Galli Mandal, Mumbai Cha Raja Swapnil Parab told ANI on Saturday.

He said that the project, including the decorations and lighting, is estimated to cost around 35 lakh. "We are building a replica of Aayodha Nagari and we have taken reference from the place itself. We have also added from our creativity. We are also making a 200-feet Dhanush-Baan (Bow and arrow) entrance," Art Director Nitesh Kumar said.

A total number of 150 labours are working on this project and it will be ready by August 27, he added. "I got associated with Ganesh Galli pandal last year. I have been working in this art field for a long time. I know this is an emotional issue for everyone so I am keeping everything in mind and working accordingly," Kumar added.

The Hindu festival, which is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha, is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. The 10-day festival ends with the final immersion of Lord Ganesha idol. It is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Mumbai as well as across Maharashtra and will be celebrated on September 2 this year.