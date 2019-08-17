CM Fadnavis unveils rolling stock model of metro line-3

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday unveiled the rolling stock of underground metro line-3 (Colab--Bandra--SEEPZ). The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has named this metro as Aqua line.

According to the MMRCL, since the city is famously known as the city that never sleeps, therefore, as a tribute, the metro train cars are designed in such a manner to represent water and the sea waves which are an integral part of Mumbai.

This line will offer fast, efficient and sustainable mode of travel and will become another lifeline for Mumbaikars, believes MMRCL.

Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRCL said, "We are happy to unveil the design and model of the trains for Mumbai metro line 3 today (Friday). The arrival of the first train is expected within a year."

The rolling stock will be equipped with the driverless operation mechanism.