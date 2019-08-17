BJP’s state core panel meets, discusses poll preparations

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra Assembly polls nearing, the state core committee of the ruling BJP met here on Friday to discuss election preparations.

The meeting was attended by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior party leader Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, its Maharashtra election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and state unit chief Chandrakant Patil among others, sources said.

The party's survey report on performances of its MLAs and their public image werediscussed in the meeting, sources added. Meanwhile, Fadnavis is set to resume his ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ on August 21.

The chief minister had launched the mass outreach initiative on August 1 but suspended it on August 6 in view of the deteriorating flood situation in western Maharashtra, even as the Opposition accused him of giving priority to a poll campaign over the rescue and relief efforts.