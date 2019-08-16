Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to visit Kolhapur next week

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit the flood-ravaged Kolhapur and Sangli districts on August 21-22. He is also scheduled to visit Brahmanal village in Sangli where over 17 people were drowned.

Thackeary has announced his plan to visit flood-hit districts on August 9, while welcoming Nationalist Congress leader Shekhar Gore into the party. But it is said due to back pain, he could not make it last week.

But he is personally monitoring the flood relief and rescue operations through Shiv Sena leaders and ministers. On Thursday, the Beedi worker women from Solapur visisted him to tie the Rakhi.

This was the tradition from the days of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. This tradition is now followed by second generation of these beedi workers women.