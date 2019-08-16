Open spaces should be free to all: Mumbaikars

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are of the opinion that public gardens should not be given for commercial use. In response to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) invitation for suggestions before drafting of the open spaces policy, the garden department has received more than 250 responses.

BMC had issued an advertisement in local newspapers inviting suggestions from the citizens regarding the framing of open spaces policy. It had given two weeks from August 3-18 for the response from the citizens, companies, NGOs and individuals about how the gardens should look, who should maintain them, and the timings till which they should be kept open for people.

After the matter was first discussed during the round table with civic officials last year, BMC had decided to take suggestions from citizens. "Citizens do not want compound walls around the gardens so that they are visually and physically reachable," said a civic official.

People often criticise BMC for poor maintenance of the gardens and play-grounds after taking them back from private players. After examining all the suggestions, the civic body will publish the draft policy in newspapers and the general public will have another chance to submit their suggestions or objections regarding it.

"Garden and other open spaces should be free for all. Earlier, BMC had decided to carry out the maintenance of the gardens, play-grounds and other open spaces after there were complaints that poor people were not allowed to enter the garden as some societies act like they own the garden,” said Anca Abrahim.