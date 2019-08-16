Now, sarpanchs will get salaries online

Mumbai: All the staff in the Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra used to get their salaries directly deposited in their banks. Now, all the sarpanchs and deputy sarpanchs will also get their salaries deposited in their banks directly. There are 28,000 Gram Panchayats in the state and there are 56,000 sarpanchs and deputy sarpanchs.

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it has been proposed to increase the salaries of sarpanchs considerably, thereby strengthen the Gram Panchayats. The allocation for for their salaries for the year 2019-2020 has been increased to Rs 200 crore.

After this decision to increase the salaries of the deputy sarpanchs, the district officials would try to ensure the Gram Panchayat staff get their salaries on time. The sarpanchs, deputy sarpanchs will get their salaries and allowances on the days of their meetings will be deposited directly to their accounts. This decision was taken by the Gram Vikas Department.