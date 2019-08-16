Normalcy returning in flood-hit western Maharashtra, death toll rises 54

Pune: The situation in flood-affected western Maharashtra's Sangli and Kolhapur districts is returning to normal, the administration said on Friday. However, the death toll due to the floods which ravaged the region between August 5 and 11 reached 54 with recovery ofmore bodies in Sangli.

The district-wise death toll was as follows: Sangli (26), Kolhapur (10), Satara (8), Pune (9) and Solapur (1). Among those who died in Sangli district were 17 victims of boat capsize incident at Brahmnal.

All missing persons in the Brahmnal tragedy are now accounted for, an official said. "One person who had gone missing managed to reach a relief camp. So the final death count in Brahmnal is 17," he added.

As per the release issued by the office of Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner, the life in Sangli and Kolhapur was returning to normalcy as the rivers Krishna and Panchganga were flowing below the danger mark.

Over seven lakh people were shifted to safer places during the floods in these two districts. "Rehabilitation work is going on....Rs 16.88 crore cash aid have been distributed among 33,000 flood-affected families in Pune region," the release said.

Over 15,000 houses were damaged in Sangli and Kolhapur districts and over 7,000 animals including cows, buffaloes, goats and donkeys died or went missing, it added.