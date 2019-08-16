Mumbai: Now, traffic snarls affect celebrations

Mumbai: It was a day for double celebrations as Mumbaikars observed Independence Day and then went out to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. With most people out on the roads, traffic was hit and vehicles crawled on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

The vehicles movement was badly hit as people complained they were forced to wait for 45 minutes in the traffic snarl. The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) deployed extra forces to manage the traffic on the streets.

A senior traffic police official said that the heavy traffic persisted on both WEH and the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and on the main roads across the city.

As most people came out of their homes leisurely, there was bumper-to-bumper traffic and it took a few hours for the public to reach their destinations.

Thousands of cars were seen crawling between Borivili and Goregaon on WEH, a distance of nearly eight kilometres. Harassed commuters took to Twitter and Facebook and soon photos of the traffic jam flooded the social media.

A Twitter user, Ramesh Mitragotri, took to the social media and said, "very heavy traffic jam at EEH and Mulund (E) junction, which has built up to block the toll junction."

Another user complained of similar traffic woes after an oil tanker was stuck for over 10 minutes on the EEH.